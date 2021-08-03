Boosie Badazz Goes On Homophobic Rant: “In 10 Years It Ain’t Gonna Be Normal For A Kid To Be Straight”

With DaBaby being removed from various music festivals and publicly chastised for what many deemed as a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami, Boosie Badazz has stepped up to criticize those at the forefront of the backlash, accusing them of trying to use entertainment to influence children to be homosexual.

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” said the 38-year-old rapper in a clip on Instagram. “It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

Boosie’s comments come in the wake of DaBaby’s apology towards the LGBTQ community, who condemned the chart-topping rapper for questionable comments made during his Rolling Loud Performance last month.

This isn’t the first time Boosie, who costarred alongside DaBaby on the song “Period,” has voiced this sentiment about homosexual propaganda being spread throughout the music industry, as the Baton Rouge native recently compared the backlash DaBaby was receiving to the lack of criticism that’s been levied against Lil Nas X, who announced his desire to perform naked for charity.

“Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity,” scoffed Boosie. “You don’t f**k with him like you f**k with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

He continued, adding, “If I’m at an awards and he go up there naked, I’m gonna drag his a** off stage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a mothaf**kin’ crazy mothaf**ka. Or you like d**k, too.”