Bow Wow Says Jermaine Dupri Did Not Create ‘106 & Park’, Da Brat Defends JD’s Claims

There was once a time in pop culture when rapper and actor Shad “Bow Wow” Moss was nicknamed after the hit BET show 106 & Park. Having his songs consistently make the Top 10 Countdown on the music video show, he began calling himself “Mr. 106 & Park.”

Denouncing anyone’s credit for the show or his nickname besides BET’s staff, Bow has recently debunked Jermaine Dupri‘s claims that he created 106 & Park tailored for his So So Def signee and friend to compete with MTV’s TRL.

While interviewing with The Goats And Underdogs podcast last week, JD revealed that it was him that brought forth the idea of an urban music video countdown show to BET’s former Head of Programming, Stephen G. Hill. With Bow Wow in mind, JD wanted to highlight Black artists who were not receiving the same acknowledgment from TRL as other artists in other genres.

“106 & Park was created by me,” Jermaine Dupri confidently claimed. “I created the show for Bow Wow. I was watching MTV, and MTV had TRL. They were catering to NSYNC and they were catering to Backstreet Boys and anything white that was coming out that was Pop. They was allowing these kids to scream and holler at them. And I was like, ‘Yo, we don’t have nothing for Black people like that. Like, where’s the Black kids that love music, why don’t they have a show like that?’”

He added: “So I called Stephen Hill and I said, ‘Yo, I got an artist, we need to make a show just like TRL.’ And he said, ‘What’s the artist?’ And I said Bow Wow. Everybody challenges what I’m saying. Mind you, they wasn’t gonna put Bow Wow on TRL like that because he was a rapper. He was a Black, little young boy rapping. But he also was 12 years old. Nobody on TV was 12 years old anywhere creating this type of pandemonium.”

Bow Wow took to Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 17) to dispute the music exec’s 106 & Park claims.

“JD aint create 106&Park stop the cap,” Bow said. “Stephen Hill Rick Ghrimes & all the great people in the BET OFFICE & staff created that show. All I did was capitalize off of what they created and made it mine. I would know…. I am mr 106! I would never take away from someones creativity.”

He followed up responding to a fan with, “I aint even do nothing, i said it was a lie. Stephen hill even came out and said it was a lie. Hahaha how is that rude? Now lying and taking credit is cool? Come on bro”

Da Brat, a longtime artist under the So So Def umbrella, also chimed in to let Bow Wow know that he shouldn’t be “discrediting” her brother who he called “his dad” for many years. However, this wouldn’t be the first time Bow said something to downplay what JD did for his career.

“Man wtf? I really don’t have the time or patience for this sh*t but I got BOTH TODAY,” Da Brat started. “Bow what I can’t letchu do is discredit my big brother JD who u called your dad for so many years cuz that is pretty much the roll you gave him and instead of sayin hell no, he rocked w it.”

She went on, “You are being so rude and disrespectful to the person who believed in you, nurtured you, made you a complete star, wrote all yo hits, accepted the challenge when Snoop brought you to him. He has never done ANYTHING to you but help. I aint’ finna letchu drag the most non confrontational person who loved, cared for u and spoiled yo a** for years.”

Backing JD’s claim and also countering Bow’s statement about Stephen Hill and BET creating the show, the “What’Chu Like” rapper added: “He isn’t and never would discredit BET execs. He discussed creating 106 b4 it was created so black people could have their own TRL. NO CAP! If this is watchu wanna do…LET’S F**KIN GO! Pull up lil ni**a witcho disrespectful a**. So ungrateful.”

The hit BET show was originally hosted by A.J Calloway and Marie “Free” Wright,beginning in September 2000. Bow would co-host the show 12 years later.

Other celebrities who have moderated the show are Terrance J and Rocsi Diaz; Julissa Bermudez and Big Tigger; and Keshia Chante, amongst other temporary co-hosts.