Brandy To Star In New Netflix Holiday Movie

Following the Season 1 conclusion of ABC’s Queens, Brandy remains in her acting bag. The accomplished actress has snagged a leading role in the new Netflix original, Best. Christmas. Ever.

The Mary Lambert-directed comedy will have the singer play Jackie, a woman with a seemingly perfect life that she boasts about in an annual holiday newsletter. However, when a “twist of fate” surprisingly reconnects Jackie with her old college friend, Charlotte, (Heather Graham) right before Christmas, Charlotte’s determined to prove Jackie’s life isn’t as spectacular as she makes it seem. Yet, when her attempts to expose Jackie do more harm than good, Christmas is nearly ruined and it’s up to the duo to right the wrongs.

“Get ready for the Best Christmas Ever. I’m so excited to join this phenomenal cast for this special holiday film coming soon to @netflix,” Brandy shared on Instagram along with a special behind-the-scenes photo on set.

The film also stars Orange Is The New Black‘s Jason Biggs and Power‘s Matt Cedeño.

The 43-year-old recently collaborated once more with her daughter, Sy’Rai, 19, on “Nothing Without You” from the new Cheaper By The Dozen soundtrack. The single—their second together—premiered exclusively on VIBE.

The release date for Best. Christmas. Ever. has yet to be announced.