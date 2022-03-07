Brandy Teases “New Moon” Era Following 20th Anniversary Of ‘Full Moon’

March 5, 2002 marked the beginning of a new era for Brandy when she returned to the music scene following an extended musical hiatus. She partnered with Rodney Jerkins to cement her legacy as “The Vocal Bible” through the innovative, genre-bending LP, Full Moon.

On the album’s 20th anniversary, Brandy took to social media to celebrate the monumental feat (sharing VIBE’s gallery honoring her Full Moon era in the process) and announce she has several surprises in store for the rest of the year. “Happy 20th Anniversary to my third life changing album #FullMoon [new moon face emoji] Like the phases of the moon I have evolved, and want to share this magical year with all of you! #TheYearOfFullMoon20. Stay tuned for new performances, new vocals, new visuals as we celebrate A #NewMoon #TheYearOfFullMoon20,” the Queens star wrote.

Accompanying the statement was a 40-second trailer, in which waves are seen crashing onto a shore as Brandy walks along a beach wearing a black bodysuit and black Louboutin heels. The video fades with the singer making eye contact with a mysterious stranger as we hear what appears to be a new arrangement for “Full Moon.”

After an eight-year hiatus, Brandy released her seventh studio album in 2020—appropriately titled b7—and has been releasing new music through her leading role on ABC’s Queens, which recently wrapped its first season. In a January interview with Rated R&B, Brandy shared that fans won’t have to wait as long for a new album considering she’s “too inspired” and her spirit is “too on fire.” She also revealed that a collaboration with Mariah Carey may be in the works as well.

Watch the full “New Moon” teaser above.