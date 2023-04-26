Sy’Rai Reveals Mom, Brandy, As Vocal And Executive Producer Of Her Debut EP

Sy’Rai is set to release her debut EP next month. As part of Family Legacy, the new limited series on Paramount+, Brandy’s only child gets candid about what it’s like being raised by “The Vocal Bible” and also opened up about her own music career.

In a recent interview with BET Digital, the 20-year-old, whom people call “The New Testament,” confirmed that her mother will appear on her project, in addition to serving as vocal and executive producer.

When asked about carving out her own lane as a vocalist, Sy’Rai shared, “Everyone says I sing like her and I look like her which is something I love. I love to prove people right and show them I do sound like her and look like her, but it’s hard with no music of mine out yet.”

She added, “I wouldn’t want to be compared to anybody else [but] to create a persona for myself and not be tied to her may be a bit difficult. The themes in my music will be more mature and people won’t be ready to see me as an adult as I go through real stuff.”

She has been known to cover her mother’s hit records on YouTube, but if there were one song she’d remake, it’d be “Afrodisiac” with Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori, a.k.a Choc.

“There were talks about me doing ‘The Boy Is Mine’ with another artist so we’re still trying to piece that together. I love ‘Afrodisiac’ and I would love to recreate it. Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Choc, covered the record and I reached out to her to tell her we could redo it, let’s get this going [laughs]. My personal favorite is ‘Full Moon,’ too. It’s in my range as well,” Sy’Rai teased.

Sy’Rai and Brandy have already collaborated twice; once on B7 and again for the Cheaper By The Dozen (2022) soundtrack. Listen above.