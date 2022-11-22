Brent Faiyaz Soothingly Orchestrates “All Mine” For ‘The Tonight Show’

On Monday (Nov. 21), R&B crooner Brent Faiyaz delivered a beautifully-orchestrated live version of his sultry single, “All Mine” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Beginning his set with his back to the audience, Faiyaz played conductor to the sounds of strings, keys, bells, drums and more. With beaming orange lights glowing from behind, he turned to face the crowd as he began the seductive R&B slow jam.

Deliberately at the mic-stand, he sang: “We both still young, so what’s the rush?/ The night is young and we not drunk enough/ You come around if I don’t do too much/ We had our downs but we had way more ups, let’s make love/ That be the reason that you always hit me up (I swear)/ You like the way I f**k ’cause I get rough.”

Sporting a black NUWO varsity jacket from his unreleased imprint Not Unless We Own, and a fashion statement piece from luxury cognac brand LOUIS XIII — Brent stepped away from the mic crooning:

“And I know that I’ve been the worst (oh)/ But I love you better (ooh)/ If you let me/ Let’s catch a flight, change the weather/ And I promise forever/ All mine, all mine, yeah/ All mine, all mine, all mine, yeah (it’s alright).”

Brent Faiyaz on The Tonight Show courtesy of LOUIS XIII publicist

Following the July release of his sophomore album Wasteland, the 27-year-old Maryland native joined forces with his favorite spirit, LOUIS XIII Cognac, at their release party for their latest innovative fashion clash, “THE DROP.” The crossbody statement piece is “a 10ml portable bottle of the timeless spirit, customized and transformed into a fashion statement with a leather holster and shoulder strap,” according to a press release. Brent wore one of its five colorways, “Make It Smooth,” a soft clay.

Check out Brent’s live performance to “All Mine” above.