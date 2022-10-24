Brownstone Releases First Single In 25 Years, “All I Want”

Famed R&B group Brownstone is back with their first new release in 25 years. Now comprised of founding member, Nicci Gilbert, Teisha Brown (who joined the group in 2007), and new member, Arin Jackson, the trio has released “All I Want.” The record is the lead single from the group’s upcoming third album, Back Again.

“All I Want,” produced by Marcus Devine, is about convincing a partner that they are the only one with your attention.

“BROWNSTONE IS BACK…But we will never forgot the Iconic Foundation this Legacy was built on….From The Bottom Up was almost 30 years ago…90’s VIBES,” the trio wrote ahead of the single’s release.

In a separate post, they spoke about their legacy and their future. “Looking Back on the past 30 years, grateful for the ladies who contributed on the first & second album. It’s a NEW DAY & We are Looking Forward to the 3rd Album & the next 30 years of BROWNSTONE!”

Brownstone released their debut album, From the Bottom Up, in 1995 with founding members Gilbert, Mimi Doby, and Maxee Maxwell. Their hit single, “If You Love Me,” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Doby left the group in 1995, citing bronchitis and strife with her other members. She was replaced with Kina Cosper, but when the group disbanded in 1998 and reunited in 2007, Gilbert and Maxwell returned with Teisha Brown as their new member.

Maxwell died on February 27, 2015, at age 46 due to an accidental fall.

Brownstone reunited in 2019 to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary with Gilbert, Doby, and Brown at Essence Fest‘s 25th anniversary. Cosper “respectfully declined” to participate. In tandem with their latest single, the trio also released an uplifting anthem, “I’m Not Giving Up.”

Both songs will appear on the new album. Listen to “All I Want” below.