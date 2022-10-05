Bruno Mars Earns Another Diamond Certification

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bruno Mars has reached a new career milestone. The singer’s 2012 chart-topper “Locked Out Of Heaven” has officially been certified diamond by the RIAA.

With this latest achievement, the acclaimed musician becomes the first artist in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Program to achieve six Diamond Single Awards.

The other five songs by Bruno Mars that have reached diamond status are as follows: “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “When I Was Your Man”, “That’s What I Like,” and the collaborative “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mars also stood as the one-time cover star for Spotify’s BILLIONS CLUB playlist, with “Locked Out Of Heaven” becoming his sixth song to earn 1 billion streams on the platform. Additionally, “Uptown Funk!,” “24K Magic,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Just The Way You Are,” and “That’s What I Like,” count towards the record-number of streams.

The Honolulu-raised artist is likely to count more diamond records and songs reaching over 1 billion streams in the future.

This year, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak added several victories to each of their resumes with An Evening With Silk Sonic. The R&B Funk duo scored Grammys for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song for their lead single, “Leave The Door Open.” The album itself has been certified platinum.

Currently, Mars is set to perform the first two live and exclusive concerts at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia later this month. The shows stand as the arena’s first two sold-out dates of their opening entertainment events.