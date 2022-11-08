Bruno Mars Set To Return To Las Vegas In 2023 As A Solo Act

Bruno Mars is set to embark on his next Las Vegas residency alone.

Following his previously announced shows on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, the “Locked Out Of Heaven” singer will return for three shows in January and seven in February, with his final night aptly falling on Valentine’s Day.

“Start your year off right & rock with The Hooligans,” Mars, 37, tweeted with the announcement.

Earlier this year, Mars and his Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak, took over Dolby Live with their own residency. VIBE described the vibrant affair as “a well-sequenced, true mastery in visual storytelling.”

The duo’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, peaked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 while its lead single, “Leave The Door Open,” scored them four Grammy wins for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

In light of that sweep, fans were shocked when the pair opted not to submit the LP for 2023 consideration. Mars told Rolling Stone, “Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform—not once but twice—and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

Amid their daring choice, the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. released a statement supporting the decision.

“Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year,” said Mason. “We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”

Tickets for Mars' solo residency are currently on sale.




