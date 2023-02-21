Bryan-Michael Cox Named Senior VP Of A&R, Executive Producer At LVRN

Love Renaissance (LVRN)—the label housing acts including 6LACK and Summer Walker—announced on Tuesday (Feb. 21) that it has appointed Bryan-Michael Cox as its new Senior Vice President, A&R and Executive Producer.

In his new role, the GRAMMY-winning songwriter-producer behind hits such as “U Got It Bad” and “Let’s Get Married” will “focus on breaking new talent as well as further developing the label’s current roster.” According to a statement, he will also executive produce all in-house projects.

“The time is right for this union because what LVRN has been able to do culturally is incredible,” said Cox, 45. “The commitment to the full picture of artist development is something that this business has been missing. From the single selections to album track listing to the roll outs, each artist has been launched uniquely with care. Justice [Baiden, Co-Founder of LVRN] pays attention to detail and he has great understanding of what hit records should sound like without compromising the artists creativity and identity. I have a great track record of being able to bond with artists, get the best out of them, and, of course, being able to create or identify hit records. This is a perfect fit.”

Kobe Boateng

Baiden added, “A&R has become a lost art in this new generation of music because of the gap in relationship between A&R, the artist and the label. Bryan-Michael Cox is a respected and accomplished producer and executive, and he’s the perfect addition to our team to help continue in bridging that gap. Bryan not only speaks the same language as the artist, but he also shares the same values as LVRN. We are on an unwavering mission to disrupt and redefine the rules of the music industry while also preserving the quality and integrity of the music. When I think of someone who handles music with care, I think of Bryan and we’re excited to welcome him home to Atlanta and LVRN.”

Watch the full video announcement below.