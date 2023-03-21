Bryson Tiller Announces Back And I’m Better Tour

Trap-Soul aficionado Bryson Tiller surely has an album on the way, but in the meantime, will be giving fans the best of his catalog with his 25-date tour. Back and I’m Better, named after a line from his 2015 hit “Don’t,” is set to “take a trip to the past” and give “a glimpse of the future.”

On the first day of Spring (March 20), Tiller surprised fans with an announcement of the nearly two-month tour, which kicks off in California and concludes in Washington. The tour will also include special guest, DJ Nitrate.

“It’s simple, we back!” He captioned the Instagram post. “Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y’all soon!”

Tiller’s tour follows a rather-slow year of releases, including featuring on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On,” and Nav’s “Reset,” and his own single release “Outside.” In 2021, the singer/rapper gave fans Killer Instincts 2 around Halloween and a A Different Kind Of Christmas in December.

Presumably, fans will get to experience live nostalgia from the defining voice of Trap-Soul in just two months.

General public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster. However, pre-sale options are available through Spotify and Live Nation starting March 22 at 10 AM ET.

Check out Back and I’m Better tour dates below.

Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market* (not a Live Nation show)