Bryson Tiller Announces The Arrival Of His First Christmas Album

Who knew Bryson Tiller was such a lover of the holidays? The crooner tweeted at midnight on Nov. 1, “ok it’s Nov. 1st now, time to hang stockings.”

The 28-year-old interacted with fans who teased him about rushing past Thanksgiving by saying he’s celebrating “with the Christmas tree in the background tho that’s just how it should be” and he likes “ to see Xmas Decor while eating on thanksgiving.”

So, it’s only right that ahead of his long-awaited fourth album, he is releasing his first Christmas album, A Different Christmas. The six-track project features songs with Kiana Ledé, Justin Bieber, Poo Bear, and his eldest daughter, Harley aka Halo.

On social media, he shared, “B efore we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys. This one was really fun to make. Inspired by [Justin] Bieber, Ariana [Grande], and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever. Happy Holidays from me to you, especially if you’re spending them alone.”

VIBE received an advanced listen of the project and we will say it isn’t entirely a Christmas & Chill vibe, which is full of sensual ballads romanticizing the holiday season with that special someone.

A Different Christmas is essentially a trapsoul Christmas soundtrack geared towards singles and will blend in great with any modern holiday playlist. His cover of the Christmas classic, “Winter Wonderland” with his daughter is perfect for family activities.

A Different Christmas will arrive on Nov. 19.