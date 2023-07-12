Latto Joins Forces With BTS’ Jung Kook For Upcoming “Seven” Single

Latto is expanding her audience with a brand new collaboration with BTS member Jung Kook. The forthcoming song is titled “Seven,” making the Georgia-bred spitter a perfect addition to the track, considering the number is a significant part of her artist brand.

“S/O to da ARMY,” the rapstress tweeted along with kiss and slot machine emojis. The “Army” is the name of BTS’ massive fanbase.

The song’s official teaser, which dropped earlier today (July 12), opens up with the South Korean popstar having an intense conversation with his date in an upscale restaurant. Then, a chandelier unexpectedly falls on the pair’s table, before leaving viewers with a cliffhanger courtesy of the clip’s abrupt ending.

“Weight of the world on your shoulders/ I catch your waist and ease your mind,” Jung Kook sings.

The 777 artist also locked in another major collaboration earlier this year with “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B. The original track debuted back in January and achieved viral success thanks to a TikTok trend. The remix entered Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at No. 6.

Latto was recently rewarded for her strides at the 23rd BET Awards, where she took home the win in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category. “I’m not gon’ cry this year,” she said during her speech. “Shout out to God. Shout out to all the other women in the category, all the women who paved the way for this to even be possible.”

She also performed her aforementioned “Put It On Da Floor” hit, paying homage to Shawty Lo during her set.