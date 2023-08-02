Bun B “Salutes” Doechii For “Int’l Players Anthem” Remake

Doechii reimagined “Int’l Players Anthem” as the “Universal Swamp Anthem” with approval from one of the original songs’ key artists. On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Bun B took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the Florida musician’s remake of the classic record.

Although the upload is hashtagged #ad, meaning the rapper received some sort of compensation for the post, Bun B shared his opinion on the interpolation in the rest of the caption.

“Salutes to @doechii for taking it back to ’07 with ‘Universal Swamp Anthem,'” wrote the Texas native. “She straight up snapped. Run that thang back y’all.”

Screenshot/Instagram @bunb

“Universal Swamp Anthem” is part of Pixel RePresents, a series in partnership with Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified. The campaign enlists women in Hip-Hop and showcases some of today’s most promising female rappers reenvisioning era transcending songs.

Other featured releases include Lola Brooke putting her spin on Clipse’s “Grindin,” BIA taking on Petey Pablo’s regional anthem “Raise Up,” and Alabama representative Flo Milli bringing her talents to Too $hort’s Lil Jon-produced 2006 banger “Blow the Whistle.”

“Have you ever listened to a song and wished that you made that song,” asked the “Persuasive” rapper in a behind-the-scenes video. “‘Int’l Players Anthem’ is one of the songs I wish I would’ve made.

After Bun B shared his excitement, the 24-year-old continued, “This is a classic. I took a lot of inspiration from like, that boss energy with the big fur, and like a lot of layers and jewelry, but with a mini skirt. Make it feel more Florida.”

“In my reality as a Black woman, every time I go out in the world, I’m hyperconscious about my safety,” she continued. “But rap has always been the one place I feel like for Black people where we feel like we’re safe to say whatever we want.”

Check out Doechii’s “Universal Swamp Anthem” above and listen to Lola Brooke, BIA, and Flo Milli below.