Burna Boy Drums Up “Last Last” And “Kilometre” For His Billboard Music Awards Debut

Burna Boy performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In true African Giant fashion, Burna Boy made his Billboard Music Awards debut on Sunday night (May 15). The Nigerian star hit the stage to perform his newest song, “Last Last,” and fan-favorite track, “Kilometre.”

Beginning with his Toni-Braxton-sampled single, Burna Boy appeared on stage with a live band, standing center and glowing under the blue lighting. His blinged-out Cuban links sparkled on his chest as he stepped down onto a lower platform in an all-black ensemble and dark shades. Dancing along to the song, Burna Boy kept the crowd energized as he sang the lyrics.

Shortly after, Burna Boy welcomed more drummers to the set for an energized rendition of “Kilometre.” Never missing a beat, he went into a full-on dance break as the track closed out the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and received a standing ovation from the dancing audience.

Burna Boy attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Last Last,” which samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit, “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” was released on May 13 and is set to be on his upcoming album Love, Damani due on June 30. “Kilometre” premiered as his first solo single in 2021.

“He gives his all. And when he comes off [stage], you’ll see him in the dressing room, falling flat out on the floor and shaking,” remarked his younger sister Ronami Ogulu to Billboard. Ogulu is also his stylist and creative director. “Then he comes up and we patch him all together and we go again the next day.”

In April, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian musician to sell out Madison Square Garden with Burna Boy Presents One Night In Space.

Watch a clip of Burna Boy’s Billboard Music Awards performance of “Last Last” and “Kilometre” below and stay tuned for its full footage from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.