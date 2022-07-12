Burna Boy And Ed Sheeran Explore Ups And Downs Of Love In New “For My Hand” Video

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran have reunited to release the “For My Hand” music video, the latest single from Burna’s newest LP, Love, Damini.

A track exploring the rollercoaster ride of love, the “For My Hand” music video plays into the song’s subject matter, with both artists riding an elevator as they tell their lovers to accept them as they are.

Released on the same day as Love, Damini, the stunning visuals find the two artists traveling across various green screen locales such as a floating rock amid crashing waves, the top of a building, near skyscrapers, and, of course, in an elevator.

Trekking through the various locations, the duo sings about their gratitude and appreciation toward their significant others.

“I wanna be in your life until the night is over/I wanna hold you so tight, so tight, come in closer,” Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy croon during the song’s first verse. “It’s been a hell of a ride for every single moment/You were there by my side.”

Burna Boy recently released his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, on Friday (July 8). The nineteen-track project features appearances from Khalid, Kehlani, J Balvin, Blxst, Victony, and more.