Burna Boy Set To Be The First Nigerian Performer To Headline At Madison Square Garden

Next April, Burna Boy will officially be the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The global superstar’s one-night-only concert called “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space” will take place on April 28 and follows his dynamic 2021 performances at London’s O2 Arena, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and festival performances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands.

Following his win at the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Global Album, the Twice As Tall expressed, “Africa is in the house! Africa, we’re in the house! This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world. And this should be a lesson to every African out there. No matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it. No matter where you’re from.”

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets here starting on Wednesday (Dec. 15) at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday (Dec. 16) at 10 p.m. ET. Citi cardholders will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday (Dec. 14) at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday (Dec. 16) at 10 p.m. local time via Citi Entertainment. General public tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 17) at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Duke Concept, the “leading brand in African and Caribbean entertainment atmosphere of North America,” is producing “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space,” in conjunction with Live Nation.”