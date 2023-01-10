Burna Boy And WizKid To Headline Afro Nation Miami Lineup

Wizkid and Burna Boy perform at The O2 Arena on December 01, 2021 in London, England.

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, is heading to Miami’s LoanDepot Park from May 27-28 with Burna Boy and Wizkid as headliners. The two-day event will be the festival’s first time in the states as Afro Nation has taken place in Puerto Rico, Ghana, and Portugal — where Megan Thee Stallion, Shenseea, Chris Brown, and more have performed.

Hosted by Uncle Vinny, the Afrobeats stars will follow an extensive lineup of diverse musical acts. This year, fans can expect to witness the live performances of ascendant Nigerian artists Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, and rising African stars CKay, BNXN, Black Sherif, and French rapper Franglish.

Additional acts will be announced closer to the festival’s dates.

Per the press release, the house music subgenre, amapiano, will also be highlighted on the special Piano People stage, which will be spearheaded by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles. Ampiano “is to be enjoyed like any musical art form, but a big part of it is to be experienced on the dance floor,” Afrobeats enthusiast, DJ Moma, told Rolling Stone in 2021.

Since its launch in 2019, Afro Nation has proven itself to be a tastemaker and pivotal piece in advocating for the expansion of African music. The event aims to “unite the diaspora and deliver something culturally important to a hugely underserved audience.” Last year, the festival brought out over 40,000 concert-goers to the beaches of Portimáo, Portugal.

Check out a recap video from Afro Nation 2022 below and purchase tickets here.