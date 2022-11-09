Busta Rhymes Moves Album Release Date To Honor Takeoff’s Funeral

Busta Rhymes has pushed back the release of his forthcoming The Fuse Is Lit EP in observance of late rap star Takeoff’s funeral. The album was initially slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11), but will now be available to stream on Nov. 18. The 50-year-old spitter chose to delay its arrival as a show of respect due to the homegoing service taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta that same day.

Busta shared his plans with his followers on social media on Tuesday evening (Nov. 8), while urging the public to continue their outpouring of support to the Unc & Phew rapper’s family and friends. “In light of supporting the beautiful sendoff of our beautiful brother Takeoff, I have decided to push the of my EP The Fuse is Lit to Nov. 18,” the BMI Icon Award recipient said. “Let us all send our love and beautiful energy to our brothers Migos, Quality Control and their beautiful families.”

Earlier this month, Busta expressed his grief over Takeoff’s murder while mourning the rapper’s passing in an Instagram post. “It took a lot of time today and a lot of thoughts to try to figure where to start with this today,” he lamented. “There is no perspective that is the right perspective to look at things from when you experience the loss of life, especially when you love the life of people we loose. This has completely shattered me because of my love for @yrntakeoff @quavohuncho @offsetyrn @qcmceo_p @coachk44 and the whole @migos & @qualitycontrolmusic families, friends and movements. I can’t find the words that will be right enough to ease this pain because none can possibly imagine what they feel right now. Sending love and light to all of you and deepest condolences. King Takeoff, transition peacefully Beloved. You will truly be missed. I’m sick and very angry right now typing this.”

The Fuse Is Lit EP will be released on The Conglomerate Entertainment, Inc./EMPIRE. The project follows the rapper’s 10th studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which dropped in October 2020 and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The Fuse Is Lit EP is led by the single “Slap” featuring Conway the Machine and Big Daddy Kane. The album will include additional features from Capella Grey and Skillibeng, as well as production by Swizz Beatz, Marley Marl, Focus and more.

Watch Busta Rhymes’ “Slap” music video below.