Busta Rhymes And Janet Jackson Perform 1998 Duet For First Time During Together Again Tour

During Janet Jackson’s second sold out show at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, she and Busta Rhymes performed their 1998 duet, “What’s It Gonna Be?!” for the very first time.

25 years after its release, the pair took the stage and their chemistry was just as explosive as it was back then. The single was the last to stem from Busta’s Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front album. Its historic Hype Williams-directed visual is one of music’s most expensive videos with a reported bill of $2.4 million.

The record peaked No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, broke the top 10 on the Radio Songs chart, and topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It also scored the pair a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 42nd annual GRAMMYs.

Following the performance, the Brooklyn-bred rapper gave the Velvet Rope star her flowers and spoke on how the collaboration came to be. “We’re gonna give you your flowers. We’re gonna give you the botanical garden while you’re still here,” Busta declared as a lavish bouquet was brought out.

He continued, “In 1998, 25 years ago, I’m on the Belt Parkway going from Long Island to Manhattan. I’m listening to Janet Jackson to do an interview with Angie Martinez on Hot 97, promoting The Velvet Rope album. Angie Martinez asked her which rapper have you never worked with before that you would like to work with. She said, ‘Busta Rhymes.'” The 50-year-old joked that the moment almost led to him crashing his car.

He, then, wished the Control singer an early happy birthday and had a custom cake inspired by the revolutionary video brought out. “I just want you to know I’m so grateful; I’m fighting tears of joy right now. I love you so much,” Busta concluded.

