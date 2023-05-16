Busta Rhymes’ New Album To Be Produced By Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, And Timbaland

Busta Rhymes is preparing to release new music, which will find the esteemed rap vet working with a trio of producers who have helped craft some of his biggest hits to date.

On Sunday (May 14), Swizz Beatz broke the news of Busta’s forthcoming album on Instagram, which he says will be executive produced by Timbaland, Pharrell Williams, Busta, and himself. Busta has since confirmed Swizz’s announcement and the 50-year-old promises will “shift the culture.”

In a clip recorded while sailing on a boat and sipping wine, Swizz sang Busta’s praises and noted his relentless grind and continued staying power. “This is a “Busta Rhymes appreciation post,” the Grammy Award-winner said, pointing out that the Flipmode Squad rapper has remained relevant in 2023 despite making his debut alongside Leaders of the New School over 30 years ago.

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the Strength of a Woman’s MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

“It’s 2023 my bro got all new deals, all new music coming out,” Swizz added. “I just want to take the time to say that I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style [and] voice. I wish everybody a long career like Busta Rhymes. He’s the biggest deal.” The Bronx native also gave the “Woo-Ha!!” rapper props for appearing alongside Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige onstage within the span of a week as another testament to his legend. “As you can see, no show can go on without him being a part of it.”

Swizz continued to laud Busta’s resume, boasting that the Flatbush native has “boxed” and “been on the charts” with the greatest rappers of all time. “Cheers to Busta Rhymes, my brother for life. Wait until you hear this new music this man got.”

In response, Busta hopped in the comment section of Swizz’s post to echo his longtime friend and collaborator’s words of brotherhood and plans to make an impact on Hip-Hop with his forthcoming body of work. “I Guess it’s Time!!!! You let the cat out the bag huh King???!!!!! SWWWWWIIIZZZYYYY!!! I love you and appreciate beyond description King!!” he wrote.

“Our years of friendship and being brothers cannot be described in words!! “Wait till they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE with this album Executive Produced my you @timbaland @pharrell & myself King!! It’s been an incredible process doing this every step of the way with you Kings and we ain’t Stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!! I’m a leave it at that!! Maximum love King!! Y’all better start rethinking all types a sh*t!!”

Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz’s working relationship began in 1998 when Swizz produced “Tear da Roof Off,” the lead-single from Busta’s third album Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front. The pair have since worked together on numerous occasions, most notably on Busta’s 2006 single “Touch It,” which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.