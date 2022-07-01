Calvin Harris Enlists Hip-Hop And R&B Royalty For ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ Album

Pharrell, Pusha T, and Calvin Harris appear in the collage like picture.

Calvin Harris has finally revealed the features list for his long-awaited album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and it’s stacked with Hip-Hop and R&B royalty and rising stars.

Taking the announcement to social media on Wednesday (June 29), Calvin Harris revealed what artists would be joining him on his follow-up to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

The Scottish DJ’s video played an unspecified track that accompanied a minute and a twenty-second clip of calming ocean scenery. In the breezy video, his collaborator’s names flashed across the screen, totaling twenty-three guest features.

Enlisting some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s most successful artists and rising stars, Harris revealed that Pharrell, Pusha T, Jorja Smith, Stefflon Don, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Latto, Normani, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Offset, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Shenseea, Chloe, Lil Durk, Tinashe, and 6Lack would make appearances across Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Other artists featured on the project are Justin Timberlake, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Halsey, and Donae’o.

Harris also revealed that the album would be released worldwide on August 5, and the next single, “New Money,” featuring 21 Savage, would be dropping at midnight (July 1). The first single for the album, “Potion,” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, was released on May 27, 2022.

You can watch the album’s feature list trailer below.