Cam’ron And DJ A-Trak Announce ‘U Wasn’t There’ Collaborative Album

Cam’ron and DJ A-Trak have unveiled plans to release a collaborative album titled U Wasn’t There, which will drop on Sept. 23 via EMPIRE. The project is led by the single “All I Really Wanted,” which finds Cam’ron detailing his bucketlist while sharing biographical anecdotes from throughout his life.

“Money, clothes, cars, hood respect,” Cam’ron raps while sharing his truest desires, which included securing his accomplished goal of a record deal. More celebratory than wistful, “All I Really Wanted” marks a moment of reflection for the Harlemite, who glides atop the A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, and G Koop-produced track.

U Wasn’t There comes nearly a decade after Cam and A-Trak announced a joint EP, Federal Reserve, which produced the single “Dipsh*ts” and its accompanying music video. While Federal Reserve was never officially released, “Dipsh*ts” will be included on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track. Recorded in Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles, U Wasn’t There will include features from Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P, Juelz Santana, and Damon Dash, with production via Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, Lakim, !llmind, and more. The album’s artwork was created by visual artist Kunle Martins and commissioned by A-Trak himself.

Listen to Cam’ron and DJ A-Trak “All I Really Wanted” below.