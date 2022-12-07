Cardi B Cites Anxiety As Reason For Sophomore Album Delay

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B took to her social media to update her fans regarding her sophomore album, detailing the state of her mental health. The Bronx rapper explained that while she has recorded an abundance of music for her project, the only thing stopping her from dropping it is “anxiety.”

“I do have anxiety,” she revealed. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album I have to go on tour. And I have bad separation anxiety from my kids. When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs, I just don’t like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much fucking money saved up, I be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f**k.'”

Later in the video, Bardi explains that, after she amassed $1 million during a recent performance, she was reminded how much her fans love her.

Cardi speaking on her album and some reasons why it hasn’t dropped yet? pic.twitter.com/Jix1V4v6GH — BIG BARDI? (@lavishhcardi) December 6, 2022

“Every time I perform, something wakes up in me and I remember why I do this. Because I love this. I love to perform,” the “I Like It” artist said. “I used to love to make music. But now, making music to me has become a job that gives me anxiety. Everybody just critique everything that I do, and sometimes you just don’t want to do something that may give you that much anxiety. I just be freezing myself.”

The entertainer, legally known as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, on April 6, 2018, on Atlantic Records.

Invasion of Privacy was nominated for many awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album — which it won — and the Billboard Music Award for Best Rap Album.

(L-R) GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Elsewhere, Cardi recently alluded to her mental health in the aftermath of Takeoff’s death. Cephus, 30, disclosed it’s been challenging trying to make Offset happy, and the situation has made her feel “hopeless.”

“We’re living our lives normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” the “Tomorrow 2” artist admitted. “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’ We don’t want no sympathy.”

“We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.”