Cardi B Praises Bronx Rappers, Says Music Reminds Her Of Her Teenage Years

Cardi B may be one of the most commercially successful rap artists from the Bronx in Hip-Hop history, but her rise to megastardom hasn’t kept her from keeping a watchful eye on the new crop of talent making noise within her borough. In a recent cover story for Vogue Singapore, Cardi spoke on the impact young artists from the BX have had on her and how their music and energy awaken her youthful spirit.

“There are certain artists that are coming up from the Bronx—the way they act, the energy they bring; it reminds me of when I was a young teenager,” Cardi B said. “It brings back so many memories. Now that I’m older, it makes me a little sad. I used to be so wild and free.”

While Cardi has yet to unveil the long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, (which she’s promised is coming soon), she’s taken the time out to praise and cosign a number of artists from the Bronx. Earlier this year, Cardi collaborated with incarcerated rapper Kay Flock on his track “Shake It,” which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, and even made a surprise appearance at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam to perform the track during fellow Bronx rapper B-Lovee’s set.

Although the status of Cardi’s sophomore effort stands as pending, she recently unveiled her latest single, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is the latest domino to fall in anticipation of the album.

Revisit the official “Shake It” music video below.