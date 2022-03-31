Cardi B Denies Copying The Concept Of Her New Music Video From Nicki Minaj

Cardi B has refuted fans’ claims that she stole the concept for her new music video from Nicki Minaj’s visual for her collaboration with Fivio Foreign, “We Go Up,” both of which were filmed in their hometown of New York City on the same day. Clips taken during the filming of Cardi’s video, which is currently unreleased, surfaced on social media and show the Bronx native on an NYC street wearing a red bandana while flanked by her crew and local residents.

Some fans pointed out that the theme of the video seems eerily similar to that of Nicki and Fivio’s, as the “Blick Blick!” rapper uploaded a post of herself in a vehicle surrounded by a mob in what appears to be Southside Jamaica, Queens.

After catching wind of the comparisons, Cardi took to social media to set the record straight. “Y’all be trynna play wit my body like I won’t come wit receipts!” She wrote in the caption of a post, which included several messages between herself and Dougie B (Kay Flock’s manager, who helped conceive the idea for the video) dated March 15, weeks prior to filming. “My bad I had to rehearse for a movie for 2 months, shoot Facebook, go to Europe and close deals MY BAD @dougieb___ and cardi was in LA workin and we finally in NY our home to shoot this! Don’t play wit me I Move on my timing and I BEEN DONE THIS… talk all y’all s### make sure y’all tune in to TOUCH THE GROWN!!! And FREE F***IN KAY FLOCK!!

While the music video for “We Go Up” has yet to be released, and it’s unclear whether the music video Cardi was filming was wholly original, what’s clear is that their once-heated beef having simmered down hasn’t kept the public from pitting them against other.