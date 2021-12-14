Cardi B Is The First Female Rapper With Three Diamond Certified Singles

And just like that, Cardi B becomes the first female rapper to have three diamond certified singles. Confirmed by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny is the Bronx superstar’s third single to have 10 million units sold and reach diamond status.

Reacting to the momentous feat, Bardi took to Instagram with a special message. “Wow I’m sooo happy! My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records,” she began. “I have a solo [diamond] record, a feature [diamond] record and now ANOTHER [diamond] record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunnypr!”

Reflecting, she continued, “I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record.”

Funny enough, “I Like It” kickstarted her relationship with Balenciaga and she shared it’s also the record that makes her the most money since it remains highly requested by brands for commercials and such.

In March 2021, Bardi become the first female rapper with a diamond-certified single for her 2017 breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow” and this past November, her 2018 smash collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You” also garnered the coveted diamond certification.

Check out the video for “I Like It” below: