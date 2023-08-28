Cardi B Says She’s Not Doing Any More Features Until She Releases Solo Single

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Cardi B says she’s putting a pause on musical collaborations until further notice.

The rap star spoke with Vogue Mexico and revealed that she’s putting the kibosh on guest features until the release of her own solo single, which she hints will be arriving soon. “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” the Bronx native said. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”

Cardi then addressed the delay behind her long-awaited sophomore album, promising that the record is top priority and will be unveiled in short order. “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP‘ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Five years have passed since the release of Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy, which dropped in April 2018 and catapulted her into superstardom. Winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, Invasion of Privacy produced several hit singles and has since been certified four-times platinum by the RIAA.

Late last year, the former reality TV star opened up about the role her mental health has played in her not releasing a new album to this point, noting the impact motherhood has on her decisions as an artist and performer. “I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety,” Cardi admitted at the time. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

Cardi B attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She also admitted to being a tough critic of her own music and that her current financial status has afforded her the luxury of releasing music at her own pace. “When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough,” she said. “And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f**k.’”

The 30-year-old continued, adding, “Making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do. It’s just like, sometimes you don’t want to do something that gives you that much anxiety, so I just be freezing myself, but I have to let that go. I have to release more music — I have to go out there.”

Watch Cardi B’s Instagram Live speaking about her music below.