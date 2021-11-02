Cardi B Says Lean And Weed Abuse Have Made Rappers’ Music Depressing

It’s been over four years since the release of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, and aside from features and sporadic singles like “Up,” she’s been relatively quiet on the music scene in comparison to her peers.

The Bronx-bred superstar recently spoke on her absence and how she’s what the game’s been missing as of late, particularly in the nightlife scene. “I know what ni**as is missing in the club…me!” Cardi bragged during an Instagram Live session. “They missing me, they missing my music. And now that I’m in the game and everything and I be seeing all these muthafu**as on Twitter like, ‘You need to have rap, you need to have bars, you need to have this…’ I want to make music to turn the fu*k up. ’Cause when I go to the club, that’s what ni**as wanna hear. Ni**as ain’t hearing no…I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again.”

The Grammy-winning artist also weighed in on the negative impact drug abuse has had on rap music in recent years, particularly lean and marijuana, two of the more popular vices of choice among a large contingent of today’s rap stars.

“These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die,” Cardi surmised. “They all wanna die. All these ni**as need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They get money and they start buying too much muthafu**in’ weed, and too much lean and they make that slow sh*t. The club needs me. The strippers need me. The hoes need me. The muthafu**in’ get money ni**as need me.”

While Cardi didn’t call out any particular artists by name, there’s sure to be more than a few rappers that disagree with or dispute her opinion. However, the fact that she’s already accounted for some of the biggest club bangers over the past five years makes her more than qualified to speak on the type of music she feels moves the crowd and makes the public wanna shake their a**, including herself.

She later took to Twitter to clarify her comments a bit more. “I just want a balance sorry if I worded things wrong,” Cardi tweeted. “I just love music that drop hard and turn the club up like dreams & nightmare & First day out by tee grizzly. A perfect balance of rap and turn up.”

In other news, Cardi recently announced that she’ll be the host of the 2021 American Music Awards, which is set to air on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A five-time AMA winner herself, Cardi B’s last appearance at the award show occurred in 2018, when she performed her chart-topping mega-hit “I Like It” alongside J Balvin and Bad Bunny.