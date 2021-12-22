Cardi B Comes To Lil Kim’s Defense Amid Cyberbullying Attacks

Lil Kim recently starred in the VH1 TV film, Miracle Across 125th Street—written, directed, produced, and also starring Nick Cannon. The colorful reimagining of the Christmas classic, Miracle On 34th Street, is about a Harlem rapper with a desire to confront his past on Christmas Eve thus returning to his family’s church following a battle with drug addiction.

Kim portrays Zsa Zsa Hottest The Fashion Goddess—a fellow rapper and the love interest to Cannon’s character, Murder Count Harlem—with a holiday single entitled “Big Santa Papi.” In a snippet, she is seen twerking on a bed full covered in money as a holiday treat. However, following the film’s premiere on Monday (Dec. 20), some internet users once again took to mocking the beloved Brooklyn legend’s appearance.

A gift from me to you: @LilKim as Zsa Zsa Hottest The Fashion Goddess dropping holiday ? on "Big Santa Papi" in 'Miracles Across 125th Street' ? #NaughtyOrNice pic.twitter.com/w3uHvsytSv — VH1 (@VH1) December 21, 2021

However, after a musical artist from London named Edidion asked, “At what point will this weird hate bandwagon for Lil’ Kim end?” fellow New York City rapstress Cardi B quickly defended the “Crush On You” artist. “I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL F**KIN LEGEND,” wrote Bardi. “I remember when I used to beef wit b***hes and I used to put on my MySpace her song F**K YOU! I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about s**t!”

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!?I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

When challenged about only showing support to Kim on social media and not in the studio, Cardi fired back replying, “What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!”

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

This sparked another fan to rush to the Invasion of Privacy rapper’s defense with proof that this was not the first time Cardi spoke about working with Lil Kim. “It has to be perfect song; I know the type of song I want to do with Lil Kim,” revealed the mom of two, also adding, “BEEN SAYING THIS .THANK YOU.I don’t rush things and I say this in all my interviews.Until I don’t have the right song for a artist I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible..It don’t take away from her greatest.”

BEEN SAYING THIS .THANK YOU.I don’t rush things and I say this in all my interviews.Until I don’t have the right song for a artist I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible..It don’t take away from her greatest https://t.co/gFW743fkFd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

Lil Kim has not yet publicly responded to Cardi’s comments or the cyberbullying.

Miracle Across 125th Street also stars Teyana Taylor, Chrisette Michele, Jim Jones, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, Todrick Hall, Tommy Davidson, and more. Watch the behind-the-scenes video featuring the lead single, “Little Light Of Mine” below.