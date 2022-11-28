Cardi B Responds To Critics Looking For Sophomore Album: “I DO THINGS ON MY TIME, MY WAY”

Cardi B performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre.

Cardi B refuses to rush her own process, she’s revealed after facing criticism from fans that take issue with her last album, Invasion Of Privacy, being released in 2018.

The Bronx rapper took to Twitter Saturday to address a TikToker who believes she’s yet to drop a new body of work due to her fear of low album sales.

“This girl [Cardi B] has not released an album since 2018,” TikTok user @duprii3 said in a Friday post. “That’s going on six years. Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018. She’s scared to release, but y’all ain’t said nothin’. At least these other girls out here releasin’ somethin’ whether it sell or not.”

Duprii clarified that he was referencing “My Type” artist Saweetie, whose latest EP, The Single Life reportedly only sold about 2000 copies.

Cardi responded with a since-deleted tweet, denying that numbers have played a part in her delayed output.

“I’m never afraid of numbers honey,” she wrote. “And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone [wink emoji]. Don’t drag other bi**hes to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!”

She also took pride in her Invasion Of Privacy Tour bringing in over a million a night, the first concert tour by a female rapper in history to average as much.

Mind you it was only 7 shows …..Let’s not talk about numbers. https://t.co/BITt4Lkwp2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 26, 2022

Another fan then asked pointedly if the “Tomorrow 2” rapper could explain the hold-up.

“You can’t get mad that ppl think you’re scared cause if so, what’s the hold up? You been stringing your fans along for years. And is that why you won’t release? You’re content eating off of old records that most don’t care about anymore?”

Cardi replied in a since-deleted tweet: “I am a human baby ..when I drop my album I’m touring the world .I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY.”

Invasion Of Privacy earned Cardi a Best Rap Album Grammy in 2019 and produced such hits as “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful,” and “Ring.” She has since dropped a slew of singles and features, including 2019’s “Money,” 2020’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and 2022’s “Hot Sh*t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.





