Cardi B Is The First Woman Rapper To Earn Two 11x Platinum Certifications

On her 30th birthday, Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar received a huge gift — her two singles, ” Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, are now 11 times certified Platinum.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Atlantic Records confirmed the news on Tuesday (Oct. 11) with a sweet birthday tweet to the Grammy-winning rapper.

“Happy Birthday @iamcardib! Congrats on becoming the first female rapper to have TWO @RIAA certified 11x platinum singles with “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” the label tweeted.

The RIAA followed up with, “What’s better than [one emoji] 11X Diamond single [eyes emoji] ? TWO! Happy Birthday @iamcardib!”

Cardi has now made music history as the first and only woman rapper to have more than one song surpass Diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million units or more. So far, the Bronx native has three.

The 30-year-old has continued to prove that anything she attaches her name to, soars. In Nov. 2021, she assisted Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” in their climb to Diamond status and steered her smash hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion to Platinum status seven times. G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” featuring the mommy of two and A$AP Rocky, also reached Platinum status seven times.

Cardi’s “Up” also reached a milestone on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2021. The track spent 16 cumulative weeks at No. 1, making it the most for any other woman rapper. Cardi B single-handily has the most certified digital single units for any woman rapper in history, reports AllHipHop.

Aside from meeting musical milestones on her birthday, the Cardi Tries executive producer also celebrated her special day with a cabaret-themed fête.

Check out some moments from her birthday bash below.

Congratulations Cardi B!

Cardi B at her Dirty 30 Cabaret birthday party last night pic.twitter.com/5NYTstg2rD — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) October 12, 2022