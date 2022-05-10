Cardi B Offers Rihanna Motherly Advice Ahead Of The Birth Of Her First Child

While we await the arrival of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child, Cardi B shared some motherly words of wisdom for the Fenty mogul this past Mother’s Day.

“It comes so naturally, it really comes naturally like so many people give you advice, but once it’s in there, it’s like that motherly instinct just comes out, you know what I’m saying? It just comes out,” the “Up” rapper shared with TMZ.

The Bronx-bred phenom has two children with her husband, Offset. Their daughter, Kulture, was born in July 2018, and their son, Wave, arrived in September 2021. Their youngest’s name was revealed when the entire Cephus family appeared on the May/June 2022 cover of Essence.

The two rappers wed in September 2017. “We were making out and he was like, ‘You’re going to have my baby one day,’ and I was like, ‘We ain’t having no baby. You have to marry me,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, let’s get married,’” Cardi explained, reflecting on their spontaneous nuptials.

Offset has three children from previous relationships and spoke about their blended family. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he stated. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Though Rih hasn’t publicly responded to Cardi’s sentiments, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky is set to appear on Drink Champs later this week. In the trailer that was released on Monday (May 9), Pretty Flocko subtly addressed claims that Travis Scott stole his style. Rocky agrees with N.O.R.E.’s insinuation, but the rapper also clarified that there’s no bad blood between himself and Scott.

Watch the trailer below.