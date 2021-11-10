Cardi B Signs Worldwide Co-Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

Cardi B attends the Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 at Hotel Ritz on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France.

Cardi B has made a new career move. The Bronx rapper has signed a new worldwide co-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. According to a press release, the deal covers future works from the Grammy award-winning rapper as well as recent releases including “Rumors” with Lizzo, who is a Warner Chappell songwriter.

“Cardi is a defining artist of our culture – a master lyricist and show-stopping performer who’s already racked up a deep collection of hits after just six years in the game,” said Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press. “Her distinctive voice, fearless authenticity, and unmistakable style have elevated her into a world of her own. All of us at Warner Chappell couldn’t be more excited to join forces with her as she continues her incredible creative evolution.”

(L-R): Guy Moot (WCM); Cardi B; Ryan Press (WCM) Flo Ngala

“I’ve always admired how Guy, Carianne, Ryan Press, and the Warner Chappell team support their songwriters and artists and I look forward to a thriving and successful partnership with them,” said Cardi B herself.

Warner Chappell Music is the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group and home to a wide array of talent. Warner Chappell currently publishes and administers music from Anderson .Paak, Summer Walker, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Stormzy, Pop Smoke, and more.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was recently announced as the host for the 2021 American Music Awards which is set to air on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Cardi B currently has five AMAs in her trophy case.