Cardi B Becomes Winningest Woman In BET Hip Hop Awards History

Cardi B has accomplished more with one album than many artists have in their entire careers, as the Bronx native continues to rack up accolades more than three years since the release of Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

Last night, Cardi earned a few more trophies to add to her mantle, as she and “WAP” co-star Megan Thee Stallion took home multiple pieces of hardware at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, extending her record for the most wins by a woman in the awards show’s history. “WAP,” which skyrocketed up the Billboard charts while becoming one of the more polarizing songs in recent memory, won awards in the Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip Hop Video categories, raising her BET Hip Hop Awards wins total from 11 to 14.

In addition to her BET Hip Hop Awards record, Cardi’s other history-making moments include becoming the first female rap artist to win Album of the Year at the BET Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, as well as the first Billboard Music Award winner for Top Female Rap Act.

And with the recent birth of her and Offset’s second child together, as well as a creative rejuvenation in the hitmaker following her lengthy hiatus, a new album could be on the horizon in 2022, meaning the possibility to add more victories to her already robust resume.

Check out Cardi and Megan’s award-winning track “WAP” below: