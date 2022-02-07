Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Sets New Billboard 200 Record With 200 Consecutive Weeks On The Chart

Cardi B continues to distinguish herself as one of the most successful rap artists of all time, as the Bronx bombshell’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, has become the first LP from a female rapper to spend 200 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. Released in 2018, Invasion of Privacy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release and currently sits at No. 123 on the chart, one slot up from last week’s position of No. 124.

Invasion of Privacy securing its 200th week on the Billboard 200 is the latest on a long list of milestones Cardi’s reached over the past five years. She’s also earned accolades including having the most-streamed female rap album in Spotify history, and was the first female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019. Cardi is also the first female artist in music history to have each song on an album garner at least Gold certification via the RIAA, as every song on Invasion of Privacy is certified Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum.

Cardi B currently has two Diamond-certified singles as a lead artist, “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, as well as an additional Diamond plaque for her appearance on Maroon 5’s smash hit, “Girls Like You.”