Casanova Reflects On Turning Himself In Two Years Ago With A Tweet From Jail

"God's saying 'today, I'm going to repay you for the years the enemy has stolen.'"

Casanova attends the BET Hip Hop Awards
Casanova attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Brooklyn rapper Casanova has been locked down since December 2020 following his guilty plea to federal racketeering, Blood gang activity and drug charges. On Sunday (Dec. 4) the “In My Hood” rapper took to Twitter to reflect on his current circumstances.

“God’s saying ‘today, I’m going to repay you for the years the enemy has stolen, years you spent lonely, years you spent being mistreated,'” he wrote. “‘You’re going to have plenty of joy, peace, resources & opportunities’ I hope that don’t go over y’all heads.. BTW, today makes 2 years!!!!”

Casanova last tweeted in November amid controversy surrounding Chris Brown’s canceled Michael Jackson tribute performance at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Staying in the know of current events, he said, “Michael Jackson tribute can only be done by @chrisbrown … I guess it’s no tribute!!!!!! I hope that dont go over y’all heads!!!”

Casanova, born Caswell Senior, found himself behind bars after being included in a RICO sweep of 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Blood Gang. The individuals were arrested on various charges including racketeering, murder, attempted murder, drugs, guns, and fraud offenses two years ago.

An attempted murder charge comes from an incident that occurred outside of Miami’s King of Diamonds strip club in October of 2020. At that time, Cas and another man got into a verbal altercation over their gang affiliations.

Allegedly, Cas asked the man, “You want to die tonight?” before his friend Jarrett “Jaycee” Crisler shot the man and another bystander outside of the venue.

Casanova Wearing Shirt
As part of his guilty plea, the “So Brooklyn” artist admitted to committing multiple criminal offenses, including shooting a man at a party in Florida over a gambling dispute, a 2018 robbery at a New York City restaurant, as well as conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova is scheduled to be sentenced today (Dec. 6) and faces 60 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years.

Back in September, he tweeted out: “The get back is gonna be so real they gonna have to get to know me all over again…I hope that dont go over y’all heads.”

