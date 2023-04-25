Cassidy Refuses To Battle Rap Meek Mill

Cassidy recently declared that he is very selective when it comes to people he would battle rap. That includes Meek Mill, whom the 40-year-old claims is not a real battle rapper.

“Salute to Meek, but he ain’t battle rap,” the Philadelphia rapper said in a Sunday (April 23) interview on VladTV. “Like, maybe he battled back in the day to try to get on, like to try to get people familiar with what he do. There’s a bunch of people that did that. But still, they wouldn’t consider themselves battle rappers.”

The “I’m A Hustla” rapper went on to describe how the Dreamchasers head honcho’s life has changed since his battle rapping days, and that a verbal joust may not even interest him. As for Cassidy, he doesn’t have any specific targets in mind, but for the right bag, he would battle anyone.

The “B-Boy Stance” rapper had some words for Lil Wayne a few weeks ago as well, asserting that he is the reason Weezy F Baby changed his rapping style. “I think I inspired Lil Wayne to get the type of Wayne we got now,” Cass told DJUTV. “I used to love Wayne before I came out and before I got with him. He used to rap different. Before I came out, a lot of ni**as used to rap different.”

He believed that his battle rap origins influenced other rappers to emphasize “saying something” in their bars, Wayne included. “He was still a star and had dope a** records, but he wasn’t rapping, he wasn’t piecing up them syllables like that, he wasn’t coming with all these metaphors and similes and trying to punch and say creative sh*t back to back.”