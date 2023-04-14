Cassidy Believes He’s Responsible For Lil Wayne Improving As A Rapper

Lil Wayne proclaimed himself the best rapper alive almost two decades ago, and Cassidy believes he is responsible for him reaching that level.

“I think I inspired Lil Wayne to get the type of Wayne we got now,” the 40-year-old said during his Wednesday (April 12) appearance on DJUTV. “I used to love Wayne before I came out and before I got with him. He used to rap different. Before I came out, a lot of ni**as used to rap different.”

The Philadelphia rapper labeled himself a culture shifter due to his competitive style and battle rap origins. “I made it mandatory where you had to say something, and once I came out with that style, a lot of ni**as started to change — and so did Wayne.”

“Then you started getting all those Carter projects and he started blacking out and really rapping,” the “Hotel” rapper continued. “He was still a star and had dope ass records, but he wasn’t rapping, he wasn’t piecing up them syllables like that, he wasn’t coming with all these metaphors and similes and trying to punch and say creative shit back to back.”

While this diatribe may seem like it comes from a dismissive place, Cassidy was intent on ascertaining that Weezy F Baby was one of his favorite rappers. His competitive disposition wouldn’t allow him to call the “Fireman” rapper the best rapper, but he acknowledges Wayne’s place in Hip-Hop’s hierarchy.

Cassidy is well aware of what Lil Wayne is capable of on wax, as the two collaborated on “6 Minutes” with Fabolous back in 2005.

The Funeral rapper has been a major topic in the last few weeks, after Lowkey said 50 Cent could defeat him in a Verzuz battle. Kevin Durant spoke on the topic in the latest episode of The ETCs, saying “I wouldn’t say 50 is gonna flat-out wash Wayne, I won’t say that out of respect, but it’s not gonna be a clear cut with Wayne.”

Kevin Durant thinks 50 Cent could beat Lil Wayne in a Verzuz ? pic.twitter.com/WpYn19ydOr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 12, 2023



