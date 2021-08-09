Celebrities React To Death Of Chucky Thompson

Celebrity friends, peers, and mentees of Chucky Thompson have shared online tributes to the legendary producer after news of his death. Thompson’s passing was confirmed Monday (Aug. 9) by his publicist Tamar Juda to VIBE. The Washington, D.C. native was best known for his work as one of Diddy’s Hitmen on the Bad Boy Label and orchestrating hip-hop and R&B classics with Mary J. Blige, Usher, Faith Evans, TLC, Busta Rhymes, and more.

“To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan,” read the statement.

An immediate outpouring of shock, sadness, and adoration spread throughout social media as fans and the music industry remembered the force of Thompson. Young Guru was one of the first to make a public statement on his mentor’s passing.

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” wrote Guru in the caption of a posted photo of him and Thompson on Instagram. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!! [five broken heart emojis]”

R&B singer Tank also shared an Instagram post for Thompson, honoring his craft. “I studied this man and i was eventually blessed to work with this man! A hometown hero and a legend to all who really do this!” he shared. “I thank God for your time here and pray to have your kind of impact on the universe..”

Nineties R&B singer Big Bub also shared an Instagram tribute for the producer, writing in his caption, “We made history together. You was a Anointed producer.” He continued, “We talked almost every other day. My brother from ‘DC’ . Your contribution to the music industry will live forever.. FAREWELL KING CHUCKI THOMPSON.” He also shared a video expressing his grief.

Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Kid Capri wrote: “Man, a few days ago, I received a call that myself, Pete Rock @djpremier and CHUCK was being inducted into the Washington DC hip hop hall of fame,,, this is crazy. Smh,,,,Rest well legend.”

Deric “DDot” Angelettie, another pivotal member of the Hitmen, shared his disbelief on Instagram. “Damn!” he started out, followed by two broken heart emojis and two white dove emojis. “Big brother Moe! Un f**kin believable. Sad beyond words. And that smile. Ughhh!! Your heart was bigger than life. Rest well my friend,” he added with the praying hands emoji. “Rest well Chucky T,” he concluded followed with the hashtag #HitmenForLife.

From Phonte to Wale, the heartfelt wishes continue to pour in from social channels. VIBE will update this post as more tributes are shared. View the social media posts below:

