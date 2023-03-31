Chaka Khan And Rufus’ “Ain’t Nobody” Is Now Certified Platinum

Chaka Khan and Rufus have collectively earned a new RIAA certification. Their 1983 hit single, “Ain’t Nobody,” is now a platinum song. Though this is their first platinum certification, the former collaborators have two gold plaques for “Sweet Thing” and “Tell Me Something Good.”

This feat also marks the songstress’ first new nod in nearly 40 years with her fifth studio album I Feel For You (1984) earning its platinum plaque on December 18, 1984.

“Ain’t Nobody” stems from Khan and Rufus’ final album, which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart (formerly the Top Black Albums chart), No. 1 on the Hot Black Singles chart, No. 6 on the Dance Club Songs chart, and No. 50 on the Billboard 200.

The record also earned Khan a GRAMMY win in 1984 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo Or Group With Vocal.

Recently, Khan made waves after shading Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige’s placements on Rolling Stone‘s 200 Best Singers Of All Time list. The 70-year-old ranked at No. 29 with Blige at No. 25 and Carey at No. 5.

“That must be payola or some sh*t like that,” Khan said of Carey’s placement before shading the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. “These are blind bi**hes! They are blind as a motherfu**ing bat!” she added. “They need hearing aids…These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

The “Through The Fire” singer coincidentally appeared as one of the headliners at Blige’s inaugural Strength Of A Woman Festival in May 2022. Khan ultimately apologized to Carey and Blige on Instagram, writing, “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” she wrote. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”

Watch Chaka Khan accept their new plaque for “Ain’t Nobody” above and revisit the classic song below.