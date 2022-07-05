Chaka Khan And Snoop Dogg Join 2022 Blue Note Jazz Festival Lineup

The Blue Note Jazz Festival is expanding into a three-day experience, helmed by Robert Glasper, Dave Chappelle, and friends. The outdoor festival will now take place on July 29-31 in Napa Valley, Calif.

On Friday, the music collective, Dinner Party—Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, and Glasper—will be joined by Snoop Dogg in a special performance, hosted by Chappelle. Chaka Khan is also set to headline the stacked list of acts conquering the first night of the festival. Alex Isley will also perform and Luminary presents the free, first-ever live audience recording of The Midnight Miracle—the podcast hosted by Chappelle, yasiin bey, and Talib Kweli.

A limited number of three-day festival passes are currently available for purchase with the general admission package priced at $610 and the VIP package being at $1300.

As previously announced, Maxwell will headline Saturday’s performance, kicking off the second leg of his tour. Bey and Kweli will make their return to the stage as Black Star while Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Corinne Bailey Rae, Keyon Harrold, D Smoke, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more will perform as well. The official after-party with DJ sets from DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown aka Erykah Badu will also take place on Saturday.

Check out the full lineup below.