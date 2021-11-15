Chaka Khan And Stephanie Mills Will Face Off In ‘Verzuz’ Holiday Special

This is not a drill. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills will grace the stage together in a Verzuz special fit for the Queens.

Confirmed on Saturday (Nov. 13), the holiday event will take place this Thursday (Nov. 18) live from The Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The surprise announcement comes nearly five months after Mills revealed she proposed this battle to the Verzuz team in the spring, but they reportedly weren’t interested.

After being turned down, Mills’ manager, Amp Harris, admitted that the battle was actually in the works when the “Home” singer appeared on The Breakfast Club in June. “Actually, breaking news. She don’t even know. We’re working on it right now,” he shared. “Oh, now they wanna do it? F**k ’em,” Mills angrily teased.

On her relationship with Khan, the soul singer stated, “I love Chaka. I mean when Chaka and I see each other, I say ‘Hey, ho.’ She say, ‘Hey, b***h’ and that’s how we greet each other.” The 64-year-old then began to discuss how uncelebrated she feels when it comes to Black media. “I’ve never been celebrated when it comes to BET or any of the Black organizations or Essence. They don’t celebrate me,” she expressed.

After the Verzuz announcement was shared on both women’s respective Instagram pages, Mills commented under Khan’s post. Gushing, she wrote, “Queen I Love me some you!”

A night for the QUEENS!! Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills ? LIVE from LA! 11/18 5PM PT

? https://t.co/hViUguBvSL This special Holiday #VERZUZ is brought to you by #HallmarkMahogany. Use code Sign & Send™, to drop a handwritten note into a real Mahogany card this Holiday Season. pic.twitter.com/x4enN0yfOL — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) November 14, 2021

Tickets for the Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills Verzuz are currently on sale with prices ranging from $50–$150. The event will air live on Triller, FITE TV, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.