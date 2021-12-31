Chance The Rapper Puts Country Spin On Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” On Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’

Chance The Rapper may soon add the moniker Chance The Country Singer to his resume. The Chicago native stepped up to the challenge of performing Nelly’s 2002 hit record “Hot In Here” country-rock style on Jimmy Fallon’s new show, That’s My Jam.

Playing the game “Musical Genre Challenge,” Fallon eagerly pulled a lever that randomly generated the song choice and genre combination. With no hesitation, Chance The Rapper entered the center stage and crooned the all-too-familiar lyrics with a new technique. Country accent included.

On his own music, the 28-year-old has remained relatively quiet in 2021, issuing just a handful of guest features. He was featured on “Winners” with Smoko Ono, Yxng Bane, and Joey Purp, “Through The Fire” with Grace Weber, “SHELTER” with Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean, “Everything New” with Wiz Khalifa and Rockie Fresh, and “Nothing’s Impossible” with Dionne Warwick.

That’s My Jam is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. According to the YouTube video’s description, “each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.”

Signature games contestants will play include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more. The series premiere of That’s My Jam airs on January 3, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Watch Chance The Rapper perform a country version of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” below.