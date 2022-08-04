Chance The Rapper And Joey Bada$$ Traverse “The Highs And The Lows” On ‘Fallon’

Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ want you to tackle the ups and downs of life with balance and are using their song, “The Highs & The Lows,” to spread a positive message.

The duo took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage on Monday night (August 1), where Chance and Joey performed the introspective track in front of a large picture frame, playing into the art piece motif established in the song’s official video.

Chance the Rapper kicked off the performance, coated in neon blue, purple, and white light hues, as the picture frame behind him shifts from moody thunderstorms to clear skies to euphoric skyscapes. Joey Bada$$’s appearance on stage shifts the color scheme to harsh reds juxtaposed with plush magenta rays as a rainstorm serves as the second verse’s backdrop.

The track’s lyrical content explores the beauty in taking life for what it is, the highs and the lows, and appreciating it all along the way.

“Oh, the shoulders can get cold as ten toes in Nova Scotia/ Some days I hold a grudge, some days I Holy Ghost her,” Chance raps during his verse. “Some days I just ghost her, some days I’m supposed to/ The crib feel like a gunfight, but them strollers, that’s the holster.”

“The Highs and the Lows” will appear on Chance’s upcoming Star Line Gallery project. The Chicago native confirmed the forthcoming LP at the end of the song’s music video. Two other singles from the project have been released—“Child of God” and “Bar About A Bar.”

However, the official release date for Star Line Gallery has yet to be announced.

Watch the duo’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance above and Chance the Rapper playing a game of “Hey Robot” below.