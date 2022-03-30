Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, And Musiq Soulchild To Headline Radiant Waves Festival

There’s a new music festival crashing onto shore next January, honoring the legacy of R&B across its spectrum.

Announced on Tuesday (March 29), Sixthman—“the global leader in immersive destination festivals”—introduces Radiant Waves, in partnership with Rolling Out. The music festival takes place at sea from Jan. 16–20, 2023 aboard the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it travels from Miami to The Bahamas.

Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox are set to headline alongside Musiq Soulchild, BJ The Chicago Kid, VanJess, Baby Rose, Marzz, and more.

“We could not be more proud to partner with the Rolling Out team on Radiant Waves. They have produced highly curated national and local events, content, and conferences for more than twenty years that has entertained, informed and inspired the communities they know and serve so well,” Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman shared in a statement. “Our mission in launching Radiant Waves is to highlight both legends and contemporary artists on the same stage for fans on vacation. To do so with Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox is a dream come true. We could not be more excited to welcome them both and the entire line-up of talented artists aboard, along with their most passionate fans.”

Munson Steed, CEO, and founder, Rolling Out added, “Travel, tourism, and entertainment for multicultural audiences is a key passion point, consumers want more choices in experiences reflective of their culture and interests. We are excited to partner with the Sixthman team who has the proven expertise to create immersive magical music and lifestyle events across the world as well as fully integrate our marketing partners into the experience to deliver an awesome voyage for our audiences. This partnership is an open call for fans, bands, and brands to bring their voices to shape the movement.”

Attendees will also be able to compete for three coveted spots on the lineup plus a cash prize. Pre-sale tickets are currently available and general public sale begins on Friday, April 1.