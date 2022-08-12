Charlie Wilson Makes History With “No Stoppin’ Us” Single

Thanks to his latest single “No Stoppin’ Us,” Charlie Wilson has reclaimed the throne as the top adult male R&B act with the most No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. His collaboration—featuring Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and Johnny Gill—has landed at the top spot for the week of Aug. 13. The song has also made history as the first chart-topping record with four credited artists.

The only song that’s gotten close to this milestone is Kirk Franklin’s 1999 ballad, “Lean on Me” (featuring Mary J. Blige, Bono, R. Kelly, Crystal Lewis & The Family), which peaked at No. 2. The Wilson-lead collab also stopped Silk Sonic’s 13-week nonconsecutive run to the top of the chart with their cover of Con Funk Shun’s “Love Train.”

This feat also marks K-Ci of Jodeci’s first No. 1 song as a solo artist. He told Billboard, “I feel so blessed to have my first No. 1 record as a solo artist. I’m so thankful to be a part of the family at P Music Group. We’re just getting started and there ain’t no stoppin’ us now!”

Wilson added, “[The chart] has changed so much over the years that I had to do a double take seeing our song on top with Bruno Mars, Beyonce, and Lizzo. Despite the odds, there really is no stoppin’ us O.G.’s.” Gill later chimed in as well. “Home runs in this industry are very hard to come by these days, but we did it anyway and slid right into first,” he expressed. “Thank you radio and to our fans for your continued love and support!”

“No Stoppin’ Us” interpolates McFadden & Whitehead’s “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart in 1979. Revisit Wilson’s single and video below.