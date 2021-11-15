Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession

On Saturday, Nov. 6, local authorities received a call about a disturbance inside a motorhome. Upon arriving on the scene, it was reportedly singer Chico DeBarge causing the disturbance. Authorities also learned that his RV had an expired registration more than six months old and thus impounded the vehicle. It was then they found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside, subsequently arresting the R&B crooner.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. DeBarge was released from custody on a promise to appear citation, according to TMZ.

This was the second time this year that Chico—born Jonathan Arthur DeBarge—was arrested for drug possession. On Jan. 13, the “Talk To Me” singer was charged with drug possession, a DUI, and even impersonation for pretending to be his older brother, James DeBarge. When he was pulled over at a Burbank, Calif. shopping center he had no identification on him and had two female passengers present. DeBarge made bond after spending nearly 10 days in jail.

Unfortunately, this recent instance is DeBarge’s overall fourth time being arrested for drug possession. Early incidents transpired in 2007 and 2019.

This comes nearly a month after his older brother, Tommy DeBarge, passed away following health complications.

Several members of the DeBarge family have struggled with drug addictions including Bunny, Randy, and James who made an appearance on Dr. Drew’s Lifechangers in an effort to combat the “curse” in 2011. Randy expressed, “I’m scared of losing my brothers. We don’t need no more deaths in our family.” Watch a powerful clip from the episode below.