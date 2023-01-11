Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio: “I’m Making Music Right Now”

While backstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino confirmed that he’s been back in the studio making music. As he’s been more focused on TV and film lately with shows like Atlanta, many fans began to think that they wouldn’t get another Childish Gambino song for a while, as Glover has hinted at retiring his musical moniker for some time now.

“I’m making music right now. I love it,” stated Donald Glover backstage. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”

Also speaking on rumors of retiring as a Hip-Hop artist, he added, “No, that was out in the ethos… You don’t have to worry about that. He’ll be back. He’s here right now.”

Childish Gambino’s last musical effort was his 2020 studio album 3.15.20 which included singles, “Time,” “12:38” and “24:19 (Sweet Thang).” He’s also featured on Latto’s 2022 single “Sunshine” with Lil Wayne. As a respected musician, Donald Glover has already gone platinum with his 2016 album “Awaken, My Love!” The boasted smash single, “Redbone” has also gone Platinum five times.

On the TV side, Donald Glover wrapped up his self-created series Atlanta after four seasons. The FX show has received a plethora of awards and nominations, including two Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series.

The Georgia-native also won a Golden Globe in 2017 for Best Actor for the series and two Primetime Emmy Awards: one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Glover made history as the first African-American to win the latter.

Actor/recording artist Donald Glover attends “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” Atlanta Premiere at Starlight Six Drive In on February 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Check out what Childish Gambino said above about returning to the music scene.