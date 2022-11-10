Chinx Drugz’s Label Announces Posthumous Album ‘CR6’

The release of a new studio album from Chinx is currently in the works, according to the late rapper’s team.

The project, titled CR6, is slated to drop on Dec. 2, two days before what would’ve been his 39th birthday, and will be the first full-length album from the rapper in six years. Doug Ellison, the Riot Squad member’s former manager and executive producer, spoke on what listeners can expect from the forthcoming release, which will be his third posthumous effort to date.

“It’s been 7 years since we lost Lionel Pickens P.K.A Chinx Drugz,” Ellison said in a statement. “To the people that know and love him it still feels like yesterday! As his friend, manager, and executive producer, I had the pleasure of witnessing his evolution into the artist many grew to love. With the release of CR6, we decided to approach the project with the same intensity that we approached his albums while returning to the street roots, club chants, and anthems Chinx was known for.”

He added, “This project shows his diversity and lyrical ability is still unmatched. It has been a four year journey that includes some of his most candid recordings. Our goal has been to keep the integrity of each recording while punching through with the finished product!”

CR6 will mark the sixth installment in Chinx’s Cocaine Riot mixtape series, which began in 2011. The project will include guest appearances from Benny the Butcher, Quavo, Offset, and Chinx’s brother JFK WAXX.

The late rapper came to prominence due to his affiliation with late rapper Stack Bundles’ rap crew Riot Squad before later joining French Montana’s Coke Boys collective. His most successful single was the 2013 hit “I’m a Coke Boy,” which included appearances from French Montana, Rick Ross, and Diddy. His debut studio album, Welcome to JFK, was released in 2015, while his second studio album, Legends Never Die, arrived the following year.

In May 2015, Chinx was gunned down while driving in Jamaica, Queens at the age of 31. Two men, who were incarcerated on an unrelated charge, were re-arrested in connection with the murder in 2017. Chinx’s death is explored and discussed in the new WE tv series Hip Hop Homicides, which will also profile the deaths of rappers Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion, and King Von.

Chinx’s Hip Hop Homicides episode will air Nov. 24 on WE tv. Watch the official Hip Hop Homicides trailer below.